#WhatsAppDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were among the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Here's how netizens reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram users faced outage across the globe on Friday night. Users were not able to receive or send messages on the application for a while. Well, the company have not revealed the exact reason behind this outage. However, it asserted there was some technical issue that must have prevented users from using the Facebook-owned apps.

Indian Express quoted a Facebook spokesperson saying, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” According to Downdetector, the issue regarding WhatsAppcommenced in India at around 10:40 pm and remained down for about an hour. However, WhatsApp claims that the service was restored within 45 minutes.

Talking about Facebook and Instagram, as per downtime reporting service, 57 per cent of users reported issues with Facebook, 28,500 users with Instagram, and around 34,127 people reported issues with WhatsApp. For unversed, Downdetector is a site that monitors such issues by collecting status reports from users and other sources.

As soon as users started facing issues with Facebook-owned apps, netizens took to Twitter and raised the complaint. Within a few seconds of the report #WhatsAppDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were among the top trends on the micro-blogging site. This issue also gave space to all the memers to hilarious memes and jokes on the situation faced by users globally.

Here have a look at hilarious reactions:

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down. Everyone switching to twitter to confirm, meanwhile Twitter :#whatsappdown#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/n20qcyg47Y — Jayesh Padiyar (@jayesh_padiyar) March 20, 2021

With #WhatsAppDown, Zuckerberg was simply testing whether people have really moved to @signalapp / @telegram or the privacy concerns were just charades on social media. 😅 — Yash Shah (@yashparallel) March 20, 2021



Well, this is not the first time Facebook-owned apps went down. In December 2020, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram users faced the same issue of an outage. The users were prevented to avail the services for a few hours before it was restored.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv