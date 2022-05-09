New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Bollywood star Salman Khan is loved by millions and there is no doubt about that. Some fans try to look like Salman, meanwhile, some try to copy his style. But this fan took his Salman Khan fanboying to another level. Azam Ansari, Salman Khan's doppelganger got arrested in Lucknow while making a reel as he was creating a disturbance in the public.

Azam Ansari, who has a fan following on social media, is an influencer who makes reels on Salman Khan's songs. In the videos, he can be seen copying Salman Khan's mannerisms and has a bunch of reels on Salman Khan's songs on his Instagram profile.

In one video, Azam can be seen dancing at Rumi Gate, where a huge crowd has gathered to watch him dancing. Meanwhile, he can also be seen walking in the middle of traffic and lip-syncing Salman Khan's song. The crowd got gathered at the Clock Tower in Lucknow on Sunday to see Salman KHan's doppelganger making videos. Some commuters filed a complaint against Azam and the Thakurganj police booked Azam under Sector 151 for breaching the peace.

Take a look at his videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

A few days ago, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger also went viral on social media. Netizens were shocked at the striking resemblance. Ibrahim Qadri is also famous on social media and has 125 thousand followers on Instagram. Take a look at his videos and pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill is reported to also star in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback with Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Moreover, he will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu.

