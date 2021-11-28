New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is once again in the soup of controversy, and this time it's his new ad for his Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection of fine jewellery. The ad features models adorning the new jewellery collection, however, their expressionless face has triggered criticism.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Sabyasachi dropped the post featuring the new collection and captioned it as, "Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry featuring uncut and brilliant-cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

However, soon after, netizens trolled the ace designer for featuring unhappy models. One of the users wrote, "Who has died man Such ultra gloomy negative women.. Sarees dont represent this. They represent love, beauty, piousness, opulence, prosperity." Another user wrote, "I think this #jewelery ad is very nice which reflects the simplicity and natural beauty, but if these models had a bindi on their forehead and a little smile on their lips then it would definitely enriched the beauty of jewelleries..... #Sabyasachi"

Here have a look at reactions:

I think this #jewelery ad is very nice which reflects the simplicity and natural beauty, but if these models had a bindi on their forehead and a little smile on their lips then it would definitely enriched the beauty of jewelleries..... #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/fpjOVftq2f — Dสήgi TђaҜนr★ (@SuchiDT) November 27, 2021

Hencw proved to look beautiful you don't need expensive jewelry. You just need a smile. Oh sh!t there goes your business #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/q2rEYNYJnu — Vasu (@Yagyaseni78) November 27, 2021

Designer wear for Funerals from #Sabyasachi So don't waste money on designers clothes and Bags! Ram Ram pic.twitter.com/dKAMeAVQoO — Warrior Princess👸 मइलो मेघा🇮🇳 (@MyloMegha) November 28, 2021

I wouldn't hesitate to donate a few bucks if these faces appear in GoFundMe crowdfunding platform.#Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/YWUlz8a6kP — 🇮🇳 माधव 🇮🇳 (@ob_serv_er) November 28, 2021

After seeing the models of Sabyasachi's jewelry ad, I realised that if you are happy ,you don't need expensive jewelry and branded clothes.#Sabyasachi #k2zoektk3 — Ravi Sen (@harryaltruist) November 28, 2021

Well, this is not the first time the celebrity designer is being criticised for his advertisement. In October, netizens criticised him for obscenely advertising his collection of mangalsutras. The ad featured same-sex and heterosexual couples posing in The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra.

Seeing an uproar of the social media platforms, Sabyasachi withdrew the ad and expressed his displeasure. On his Instagram handle, he wrote, "In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv