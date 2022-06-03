New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A Bangladeshi woman, Krishna Mandal, has hit the headlines after she swam across the border to marry her lover from India. The 22-year-old woman made her way through the Sunderbans and swam for an hour to enter India to meet her boyfriend, Abhik Mandal. The couple got married at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, but Krishna was arrested on Monday as she entered the country illegally.

Krishna and Abhik met on Facebook and fell in love with each other. To marry Abhik, Krishna decided to go to India, however, she did not have a passport. She entered the Sundarbans, which is known for the Royal Bengal Tigers and other wild animals and then swan in the river for about an hour to reach the neighbouring country, according to the police sources.

The couple reunited when Krishna met Abhik in the Kaikhali village in West Bengals’ South 24 Parganas district and then went to Kolkata. A few days ago, they got married at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. On Monday, Krishna got arrested as she entered the country illegally. She may be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission as per the sources.

This is not the first time that someone from Bangladesh entered India illegally. A Bangladeshi boy had entered illegally into India to buy chocolate, earlier this year. Eman Hossain swam and crossed the border into India through a gap in a fence. He was handed over to the local police and then remanded to 15 days in judicial custody.

Opposite to Krishna's story, who swam across the border to marry her lover, Kshama Bindu from Gujarat is all set to marry herself. Kshama said that it is an act of self-acceptance and to love yourself unconditionally. The marriage is all set to happen on June 11, 2022, with the traditions.

