As per the calculations, the Moon orbits the Earth at an average distance of 2,38,900 miles (3,84,000 km) or about 30 Earths, while the asteroid 2020 SW will whizz past the Earth at a distance of about 2.1 Earths.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, an asteroid will get extremely close to the Earth on September 24 when it moves past by our planet even closer than the Moon orbits the Earth.

According to the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the asteroid, identified as 2020 SW, is not expected to collide with Earth, however, it will get awfully close passing about 16,700 miles (27,000 kilometres) away from Earth.

As per the calculations, the Moon orbits the Earth at an average distance of 2,38,900 miles (3,84,000 km) or about 30 Earths, while the asteroid 2020 SW will whizz past the Earth at a distance of about 2.1 Earths.

The asteroid will reportedly pass even closer than TV and weather satellites, which orbit at about 22,300 miles (35,888 km) away from Earth, according to EarthSky.

According to CNEOS, scientists have yet to calculate the exact size of the asteroid but believes that the 2020 SW is not that large and is likely between 14 to 32 feet long.

The 2020 SW was discovered by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona and announced the next day by the Minor Planet Center, a NASA-funded group, last week on September 18.

Owing to its smaller size, the Earth’s gravity is expected to change the course of the 2020 SW when it passes by our planet on September 24 at around 5 pm (IST), EarthSky reported.

After asteroid 2020 SW's close shave with Earth, it won't pay our planet another visit until June 3, 2029, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The asteroid will appear brighter as it nears Earth, but it won't be visible to the bare eye.

Posted By: Talib Khan