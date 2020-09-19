New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Days after scientist found that there might be aliens on Earth’s neighbouring planet Venus, Russia has claimed its autonomy on the planet.

The Russian space agency chief, Dmitry Rogozin, called Venus a “Russian planet” at an industry exhibition that took place in Moscow.

"Our country was the first and only one to successfully land on Venus,” The Moscow Times quoted Rogozin as saying.

He also revealed that Russia has plans to send its own mission to Venus in addition to an already-proposed joint venture with the United States called 'Venera-D', the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind. Projects for Venus missions are included in the united government programme of Russia’s space exploration for 2021 to 2030," he said.

An official release by Roscosmos added, "The USSR was the only country to conduct regular explorations of Venus using on-planet stations. The first-ever soft landing on another planet’s surface in the Solar system was performed in 1970 by the Venera-7 descent module. Several orbital missions and landings provided detailed data on the Venerian climate, soil and atmosphere composition. The Soviet Venera-13 spacecraft still holds the record as the longest active spacecraft on Venus remaining operational for 127 minutes."

Alexander Bloshenko, Roscosmos Executive Director for Science and Advanced Programme said, "Discovering chemical substances as possible chemical markers of life existence in Venus’s atmosphere via remote astronomical observations cannot be considered objective evidence of life existence on the planet."

He further said, "Credible scientific data on that matter can be obtained only via contact explorations of the planet’s surface and atmosphere."

This comes after an international team of astronomers claimed to have found traces of phosphine, a rare molecule, in the atmosphere of Venus. On Earth, the phosphine gas is only made industrially or by microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma