New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Actor Bobby Deol is one of the favourite stars of netizens, and we are not just saying this, we got some proof too. Yes, you read that right. Bobby Deol did several films but who knew his old film scenes will become a part of Generation Z's lives. The millennial people are obsessed with Bobby Deol and they even fondly call him 'Lord Bobby'. A section of netizens has even created a fan page for him and the people who follow that, call themselves 'Bobbians'. Well, to make the day of Bobbians, we have come up with some videos which went viral and proved that Bobby Deol is a time traveller:

When Lord Bobby did RT-PCR test on Aishwarya Rai:

Recently, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which Bobby Deol is suggesting people to maintain social distance and is even doing RT-PCR test on actress Aishwarya Rai, even before it was a thing. This scene is from the 1997 film, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Memes (@theindianmemes)

When Lord Bobby used AirPods in 2008:

Apple's AirPods were launched in 2016 but Bobby Deol started wearing them in 2008. Earlier, a picture was doing rounds in which Bobby Deol was seen wearing AirPods in the 2008 film, Chamku. As soon as the picture started doing rounds, many users called it 'AirBobs'. Some users even said that Bobby Deol has a time machine.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

When Lord Bobby hacked bank accounts even before online banking started in India:

A scene from the film Ajnabee went viral in which Bobby Deol hacked a bank account and surprised Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu with his move. Well, at that time, online banking did not began and he was way ahead of time.

Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material. #NaiyoNaiyoDiwas pic.twitter.com/5nNr1yKhyb — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) January 27, 2021

See reactions:

I have not seen a PC disrespected at this level.



Swivel 😂😂😂 — ıllıllı 🅢🅗🅞🅝🅣🅘 ıllıllı (@shonti90) January 27, 2021

Why does "Lord Bobby" make me laugh more than it should 😭😭😂😂 — That One Paindu Girl (@bigbrownenergy) March 8, 2021

He was way ahead of his time.

A true visionary. — nakulsoftyjoshii (@glitteryfartss) March 8, 2021

Humraaj movie me video calling bhi kar li thi. — Sanjay Kumar (@Sensiblesanjay9) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the series Ashram. He will be seen in the film Animal, the film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from this, he has several lined up projects including Apne 2, Penhouse, among others.

