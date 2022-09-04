'RP vs UR' Trends On Twitter As Urvashi Rautela Attends India vs Pakistan Clash Again

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 04 Sep 2022 10:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits- Twitter

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted cheering for the Indian team on Sunday in a match against Pakistan and the internet has started a meme war after Urvashi marked her attendance twice in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Let us tell you that, Rautela attended the group stage clash between two arch-rivals on August 28, and is present in the stands for the Super 4 match too at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The internet went into a frenzy on the fact that Rautela and India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant were in a reported relationship and recently they engaged in a social media spat after their alleged break-up. Yet, the actress came to the ground to support the batsman.

Soon after, Rautela's presence in the stands was noticed by netizens, they started a meme fest on the internet.
Check Here:

For the unversed, the Twitter war started after the Bollywood actress revealed in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that a cricketer, whom she addressed as ‘Mr RP’, had waited in the lobby to meet her at an event in New Delhi. She further stated that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was tired and had dozed him off before she got 16-17 missed calls.

After the interview, wicketkeeper batter posted an Insta story where he wrote, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” and later he deleted it.

Let us also inform you that, the last time when Rautela attended India vs Pakistan match, Pant was not picked and Dinesh Karthik was given a chance.

