New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: At a time when communal riots broke out in several parts of India, including Delhi, a moment of bonhomie was witnessed on the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, where the officials surprised a Muslim passenger with iftar.

An official, speaking to news agency PTI, said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) serves "Upwas Meals" to its Hindu passengers during Navratri, no such service is available during Ramzan.

However, this changed on Monday, when one Shahnawaz Akhtar was pleasantly surprised by IRCTC officials with iftar. Akhtar shared this on information Twitter and also posted a photograph of the meal served to him on the train.

"Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad, I got my snacks. I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting. He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar," he tweeted.

Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar

As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar❤@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yvtbQo57Yb — Shahnawaz Akhtar شاہنواز اختر शाहनवाज़ अख़्तर (@ScribeShah) April 25, 2022

Speaking to PTI, IRCTC officials said the iftar was provided to Akhtar by the on-board catering manager personally.

"The staff was readying to break their fast and the passenger boarded the same coach. He told us he is fasting, so the staff shared their iftar with him. This is basic humanity," Prakash Kumar Behera, On-board Catering Supervisor of IRCTC, said.

For this, Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express officials have received accolades from netizens.

The IRCTC, the ticketing, catering, and tourism arm of the railways, has introduced a special menu for the passengers during the Navratri festival. The dishes on the special menu are cooked without onion and garlic and are prepared with rock salt, a requirement for people observing the Navratri fast.

"The whole of Indian Railways family is touched by your comments and hope you had a good meal. This is a perfect example of how the government led by PM Modi works with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Jai Hind," tweeted Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma