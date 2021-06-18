Even one of the greatest Forward striker of all time would not have been able to push it aside. Did Fevicol manage to make this point, this easily?

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Portuguese Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo became the centre of a global moment of attention this week when he pushed aside two Coca Cola Bottles to rise up a water bottle instead. As a result, the carbonated drink-maker reported a whopping dip in its market value by $4 billion.

Back home in India, the adhesive-fluid maker Fevicol grabbed the moment’s trend and placed its Fevicol bottles where Coca-cola bottles were kept just before Ronaldo pushed them aside. Even one of the greatest Forward striker of all time would not have been able to push it aside. Did Fevicol manage to make this point, this easily?

Taking to its social media pages, Fevicol shared an image with a line from a popular Hindi song Coka. “Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka,” they wrote. The post is then added with four hashtags - #Euro2020, #Ronaldo, #MazbootJod. and #FevicolKaJod.

A tweeple commented how Boman Irani would react on this marketing strike by Fevicol.

Nike: We have the best marketing team



Meanwhile #fevicol : pic.twitter.com/P3ggnuidrR — CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) June 17, 2021

Another user on the micro-blogging site tried to present Prime Minister Modi’s memed up reaction to the Fevicol marketer. “We have such bright people,” it says.

And what else can encompass Nimbu Paani’s reaction if not for this much-celebrated and equally famour Siddhant Chaturvedi reply?

Meanwhile Nimbu Paani bottles pic.twitter.com/chrBDxfj2t — HIMANSHU MEHTA (@MEHTAHIM) June 17, 2021

Another user took to Twitter and suggested even if the whole Twitter gets banned, Fevicol will stay stuck to the platform. You know why? Do you?

Pura twitter ban bhi ho jaye par favical ke account ko kuch nhi hoga



You know why. — savage munda (@save_as_savage) June 18, 2021

Earlier this week, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the summer tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Ronaldo, who was playing his record fifth European Championship on Tuesday, overtook the previous mark of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

