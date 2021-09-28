New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After Neeraj Chopra, it is Rohit Sharma who has a doppelganger now. We have only heard that there are seven identical people in the world but from the past few days, we have spotted a few. Recently, Cricket fans have spotted a look-alike of Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in our neighbouring country Pakistan. Yes! you heard right.

The Incident happened when fans were waiting for some cricketing action between Pakistan and New Zealand. The disappointed fans due to the cancellation of the match during their hovering spotted the lookalike of Rohit Sharma, who apparently was seen sipping juice in Pakistan.

The lookalike of India's favorite vice-captain has gone viral on the internet as pictures are of the doppelganger are doing rounds on the internet.

An internet user pointing out a cheeky side of the photo commented, "Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?"

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.



(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂 — SR🌈 (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

That's low budget Hitman...🤣🤣🤣 — Soumik (@PallabIam) September 27, 2021

For the unversed, Rohit Sharma is currently in Dubai participating in the T20 tournament IPL. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Mumbai Indian franchise and Vice-captain to the Indian Cricket Team.

What are your thoughts on this doppelganger of his? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh