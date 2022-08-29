Rishab Pant's 'Evil Smile' Triggers Meme Fest As Urvashi Rautela Attends India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Urvashi Rautela and Rishab Pant have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The Bollywood actor and the cricketer have been involved in an ugly spat because of Urvashi's recent interview with an entertainment portal. While Pant was omitted from the Indian Cricket team for Asia Cup 2022, the actor was spotted at the stadium to watch the match, and it took no time for both of the personalities to hit the trending section of the microblogging site Twitter.

Pant was clicked with an “evil smile" when Dinesh Karthik was brought in. On the other, Rautela was photographed giving a serious reaction while watching the match. As soon as the pictures of the duo surfaced online, a meme fest began on Twitter with people making hilarious jokes.

Take a look here:

Only person having evil laugh after seeing urvashi rautela in the stadium#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MDfylgxivC — a. (@abhaysrivastavv) August 28, 2022

urvashi rautela in the stadium to recreate mujhse shaadi karogi ending scene with rishabh pant — vipin (@djfrankkie) August 28, 2022

Urvashi rautela match dekhne aayi hai, aur aaj hi rishabh pant ko nhi khilaya, achha nhi kiye ye rohit bhai.



Feeling sad for pant. #INDvPAK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 28, 2022

Rishabh Pant After Seeing Urvashi Rautela In Stands pic.twitter.com/AVHxGt4Eh8 — Vikas Trivedi🇮🇳 (@IamVtrived) August 28, 2022

Pant is dropped from squad.

Urvashi rautela: pic.twitter.com/G6niBAUotL — SurCastic (@surbhi_1312) August 28, 2022

What is the matter?

The entire matter cropped up when Urvashi recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama claiming that 'Mr. RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet'.

"Ten hours passed, and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls, and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” Urvashi said.

After Urvashi's interview, Rishab Pant took to his Instagram story and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. So thirsty for fame and name." He added, “May God bless them" and dropped a hashtag “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai." However, the cricketer immediately deleted the story.

Earlier, reports of Urvashi and Pant dating surfaced online.