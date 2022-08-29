Rishab Pant's 'Evil Smile' Triggers Meme Fest As Urvashi Rautela Attends India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Rishba Pant's 'evil smile' trigged a massive meme fest on twitter after Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted at India-Pakistan's match.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 07:37 AM IST
Minute Read
Rishab Pant's 'Evil Smile' Triggers Meme Fest As Urvashi Rautela Attends India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Urvashi Rautela and Rishab Pant have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The Bollywood actor and the cricketer have been involved in an ugly spat because of Urvashi's recent interview with an entertainment portal. While Pant was omitted from the Indian Cricket team for Asia Cup 2022, the actor was spotted at the stadium to watch the match, and it took no time for both of the personalities to hit the trending section of the microblogging site Twitter.

Pant was clicked with an “evil smile" when Dinesh Karthik was brought in. On the other, Rautela was photographed giving a serious reaction while watching the match. As soon as the pictures of the duo surfaced online, a meme fest began on Twitter with people making hilarious jokes.

Take a look here:

What is the matter?

The entire matter cropped up when Urvashi recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama claiming that 'Mr. RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet'.

Also Read
Indian And Pakistani Army Soldiers Groove To Sidhu Moosewala Songs At LoC
Indian And Pakistani Army Soldiers Groove To Sidhu Moosewala Songs At LoC

"Ten hours passed, and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls, and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” Urvashi said.

After Urvashi's interview, Rishab Pant took to his Instagram story and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. So thirsty for fame and name." He added, “May God bless them" and dropped a hashtag “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai." However, the cricketer immediately deleted the story.

Also Read
Watch: People Across The World Shaking Leg On 'Patakha Guddi' Trend
Watch: People Across The World Shaking Leg On 'Patakha Guddi' Trend

Earlier, reports of Urvashi and Pant dating surfaced online.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.