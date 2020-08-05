New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

The University of British Columbia (UBC) research has found that the network of Mars's surface was covered in glacial ice, not by free-streaming waterways as previously recorded. The research published in Nature Geoscience on Wednesday stated that the discoveries adequately discourage the prevailing "warm and wet antiquated Mars" theory which hypothesizes that rivers, rainfall and oceans ever existed on Mars.

Taking the study forward, former PhD student in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, Anna Grau Galofre, developed and utilized new strategies to analyze a large number of Martian valleys. While research, Anna Grau Galofre and her co-authors performed a comparative study where they compared Martian valleys with the subglacial directs in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and revealed striking similitudes.

Grau Galofre said, “For the last 40 years, since Mars’s valleys were first discovered, the assumption was that rivers once flowed on Mars, eroding and forming all of these valleys.” “But there are hundreds of valleys on Mars, and they look very different from each other. If you look at Earth from a satellite you see a lot of valleys: some of them made by rivers, some made by glaciers, some made by other processes, and each type has a distinctive shape. Mars is similar, in that valleys look very different from each other, suggesting that many processes were at play to carve them author added.”

The researchers said that new findings would also support better survival conditions for conceivable old life on Mars. It has also been speculated that the mars once had ice sheets as protectors. They might have given stability and protection from solar radiation in the absence of a magnetic field to the red planet.

Posted By: Srishti Goel