Researchers Find Rare, Abnormal Dinosaur Egg In MP, Can Shed Light On Their Evolution | Details

A team of researchers from the University of Delhi found a fossilized dinosaur egg in Madhya Pradesh. The egg was found by the trio Harsha Dhiman, Guntupalli Prasad and Vishal Verma, who went on a field trip and they discovered about 52 titanosaur nests in Padlya village, Bagh town. This egg is said to be unusual because one egg is nested inside another.

When one egg is nested inside another, it is called ovum-in-ovo, which is found among birds. But in this scenario, this egg is said to be the first known instance of ovum-in-ovo or egg-in-egg in a reptilian species. According to the study in the journal Scientific Reports, this discovery could provide important insights into if dinosaurs' reproductive biology was similar to that of turtles and lizards, crocodiles and birds etc.

A study on nature.com said, "The discovery of ovum-in-ovo egg from a titanosaurid dinosaur nest suggests that their oviduct morphology was similar to that of birds opening up the possibility for sequential laying of eggs in this group of sauropod dinosaurs. This new find underscores that the ovum-in-ovo pathology is not unique to birds and sauropods share a reproductive behaviour very similar to that of other archosaurs". This discovery is rare and important and increases the possibility of having more hidden fossils in this region in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2021, a perfectly preserved embryo was discovered by a team of international scientists. According to the scientists, the embryo was almost prepared to hatch, inside a fossilised egg. BBC reported that the embryo was more than 66 million years old and it was called the most complete specimen recorded by the scientific community. The total length of the fossil was 27 centimetres and it was curled inside the fossil egg which is 17 centimetres long. The specimen inside the embryo was nicknamed Yingliang beibei or ‘Baby Yingliang’ and was discovered in Ganzhou, Southern China.