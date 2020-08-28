Vast sheets of ice covered much of North America, Northern Europe, and Asia during the Last Glacial Maximum, a period that occurred roughly 23,000 to 19,000 years ago during the last ice age.

A team of scientists have nailed down the average global temperature during the period known as Last Glacial Maximum to about 7.8 degree celsius, some 7 Celsius colder than the year 2019.

Vast sheets of ice covered much of North America, Northern Europe, and Asia during the Last Glacial Maximum, a period that occurred roughly 23,000 to 19,000 years ago during the last ice age. Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, a team of scientists have calculated just how cold it got during the period, as per a report by Reuters.

The study, published in journal Nature, have found that arctic regions were as much as 14 degree Celsius colder than the global average during the LGM.

The team calculated this with the help of chemical measurements on tiny fossils of zooplankton and the preserved structures of fats from other types of plankton that change in response to water temperature. his information was then plugged into climate model simulations, according to the report.

"Past climates are the only information we have about what really happens when the Earth cools or warms to a large degree. So by studying them, we can better constrain what to expect in the future," said study's lead author Jessica Tierney, who is a paleoclimatologist at the University of Arizona.

Ice age is a long period of reduction in the temperature of the Earth's surface and atmosphere. The last Ice age lasted from about 115,000 to 11,000 years ago.

"What is interesting is that Alaska was not entirely covered with ice," Tierney said. "There was an ice-free corridor that allowed humans to travel across the Bering Strait, into Alaska. Central Alaska was actually not that much colder than today, so for Ice Age humans it might have been a relatively nice place to settle."

