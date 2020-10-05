New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Do you remember the chaiwala from Pakistan whose picture went viral for his good looks and blue eyes?

Four years ago, Arshad Khan, a chaiwala from Pakistan became a viral sensation as his photograph took the internet by storm and netizens were in awe of his good looks. Cut to 2020, he is back on the trend chart as he is up to something these days and the netizens are yet again drooling all over him.

Who is Arshad Khan?

Arshad was spotted by a professional photographer Jiah Ali in September 2016. He was pouring tea and was dressed in a blue kurta, Jiah took a perfect picture of the blue-eyed chaiwala and the photo went viral.

Are you also wondering what is he upto now? Here are the answers:

After taking the internet by storm and gaining fame, the viral sensation Arshad Khan has now opened his own cafe in Islamabad. The name of the cafe caught our eyes as it is named as "Café Chaiwala Roof Top.

The interiors of his cafe are quite appealing as he has given his cafe a desi touch and you can see kites, desi tables and chairs and paintings placed in and around the eatery.

Currently, there are 15-20 items on the menu right now but, he intends on adding more in the near future. These days, Arshad spends most of his time at the café and is simultaneously trying to complete his other pending projects in the field of entertainment

Arshad also signed up several modelling assignments and he was also featured in Pakistani singer Muskan Jay’s music video Beparwai in 2017.

