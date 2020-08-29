Reface - the app formally known as Doublicat - allows users to put their face on top of popular GIFs, music videos, film scenes and pretty much any type of visual media.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The trends on Internet change on a daily basis. From time and then we have many new trends doing rounds on social media with people from all around the world picking the trends and following them. Now at the recent, the internet is obsessed with the Reface App.

Reface - the app formally known as Doublicat - allows users to put their face on top of popular GIFs, music videos, film scenes and pretty much any type of visual media. The app has gained massive popularity among the Millenials as it is currently at No. 1 in the entertainment section of Apple's App Store with 4.7-star ratings.

From Iron Man to Hulk to Jack Sparrow, people across the globe are using the app to the fullest. Thousands of videos are doing rounds on the internet where people can be seen doing insane Hollywood stunts just by swapping their face sitting at their homes. Check here some of the most hilarious Reface videos doing rounds on the social media:

Well I am absolutely consumed by the reface app pic.twitter.com/YHwrbtAUCC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 26, 2020

When your godmother @dollyparton looks better in your own video than you do. #midnightsky on #reface ! 👄 pic.twitter.com/6P1qX6xW9p — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2020

Lmao 😂 shamone pic.twitter.com/SB3tML9EAx — Northern Monkey Reface Madness (@MonkeyReface) August 29, 2020

This Reface app scares me 😂 pic.twitter.com/9CKNNgYUNP — Glyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🖤 (@_WolfieVII) August 28, 2020

More reface horrors pic.twitter.com/3rsWxZr1fg — Jake Collinson (@_JakeC91) August 28, 2020

Is it safe to use Reface App?

According to the privacy policy of the Reface App, the application collects facial feature data separately from your photos in order to provide the core service of the app, when you use it to create your own videos and GIFs.

However, it is also mentioned in the privacy policy that the ‘app does not use your photos and facial features for any reason other than to provide you with the face-swapping functionality of Reface.’

“In no way will Reface use your Uploaded Content for face recognition, as Reface does not introduce the face recognition technologies or other technical means for the processing of biometric data for the unique identification or authentication of a user,” the privacy policy of the Reface states.

How to use Reface app

If you want to give the app a try, it's very simple to use and free to download, although you may need to pay to use some of its more advanced features.

1. Download the app in the App Store.

2. Let the app take a scan of your face

3. Select what program you want (you can go free but you'll have to watch ads)

4. In the 'Featured Today' dashboard, you will find music videos, film scenes and more clips which you can add your face too.

5. Or click on the magnifying glass to add your face to GIFs. Alternatively, you can add your own clips if you upgrade to pro.

6. Once you've created your clip or GIF, click to share button to send to your socials.

