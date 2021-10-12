New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Red Light Green Light, Tug of War got the hints? Yes, these are games from the popular South Korean web series Squid Game. Netflix ' Squid Games' has become crazy popular ever since its release on the OTT platform.

The show is one of the trending shows on Netflix and in India, it stands on number 1. Squid game depicts a scary game-show that actually kills the people eliminated while those who managed to survive to get handsomely rewarded.

From Netflix to Social media, Squid Game is the talk of the hour. And now the game is actually going to get organized for people but without the violence. Korean Cultural Center in Dubai had announced to organize all the games from the web series for real at their center.

The event will take place on October 12 in the UAE in two sessions and will feature games like Red light green light / Dalgona candy challenge / Marbles game / Ddakji Game.

"To match up to the worldwide popularity of ‘Squid Game’, the Korean series on NETFLIX, Korean Cultural Center in the UAE has organized an event that you can also enjoy the games played in Squid Game. Join in and enjoy the games with us at KCC Squid Game Event. Do not miss out on your chance to win the prizes!," wrote KCC on the website.

The event has been categorized as an invite-only event so, “Only invitees with a green pass can participate in the event,” the website stated. As per the official website, 15 players would be playing in a single session while wearing t-shirts featuring the show’s logo.

The game is exclusive to the UAE nationals only and even Korean Nationals are not allowed to play the KCC Squid Game. Registrations of the game have already been closed.

If given chance will you take part in the Squid Game? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh