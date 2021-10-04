New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Who can forget the iconic painting from the movie 'Welcome'. Yes, you got it right! The famous painting that is painted by Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor) displayed a donkey riding on a horse's back. The painting remains rent-free in our mind but recently a photo has been doing rounds on social media which brought Majnu Bhai's painting back into talks.

One internet user Anchal took her social media to share a photo in which she is standing next to a painting that resembles the famous painting of Majnu Bhai. "Can't believe I found Majnu Bhai ki painting," she wrote sharing the viral image.

The post has received a lot of comments and likes on the microblogging site. Internet users cannot stop themselves to start a debate on the level of painting's resemblance.

Take a look at the image here:

Can't believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today. pic.twitter.com/boi3YdfgKr — अंचल🌋 (@ohbatra) October 2, 2021

The resemblance of the two paintings comes from the fact that paintings are of multicolored horses, and the blues, oranges, and yellows are used in both paintings. Netizens are amazed and think it cannot be a coincidence that the paintings are alike.

While many netizens speculate that the original painting and this one are made by the same painter that was used in the movie Welcome. Twitter users flooded the post with comments as they demanded to sell the Majnu Bhai's painting as an NFT.

Painting should be an NFT 😛 — Sahil (@sahilypatel) October 2, 2021

While many disagreed that Majnu Bhai's painting is way cooler and there is no comparison of Majnu Bhai's talent. One internet user commented The whole universe was conspiring for you to discover it! Lol"

OneTwitter user commented, "Neverrrr Everrrrrr compare that shit with this, "other commented, "Painting should be an NFT," while, "NFT guys are watching," wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the Painting? Do tell.

Posted By: Ashita Singh