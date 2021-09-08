New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata has always won millions of hearts with his diverse posts over his Instagram feed. From throwback pictures to inspiring quotes, the industrialist has left no stones unturned when it comes to bringing a smile to netizens' faces. This time as well, the industrialist has conveyed a powerful message that age is no barrier when it comes to pursuing the thing which interests you the most.



Recently, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram and posted a picture wherein he can be seen playing the piano. The 83-year old businessman captioned the video, “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” he wrote in the post.



“After my retirement, I found a great piano teacher but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

The post has already garnered above 10 Lakh likes and more than 9 thousand comments. As soon as the picture went over the social media platform several people shared their reactions by commenting on the post. Among which one user said “Sir you are awesome,” whereas another commented, “Is there anything you can’t do sir.”



His current post has inspired millions of people and has delivered a strong message that people can learn whatever they want to and age is no bar for them.



Ratan Tata is an active social media user who keeps on posting videos related to animal adoption and rescuing stray animals. Apart from this he also shares unique facts about the Tata industries and himself.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen