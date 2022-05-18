New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: One of the most humble business tycoons Ratan Tata, has always managed to win hearts, and this time as well the man left the internet speechless when he arrived at the Taj Hotel in a Tata Nano. The video of Ratan Tata arriving at the hotel without bodyguards is doing rounds on the internet. The business tycoon arrived in a Nano, a car manufactured by Tata Motors and was once the most affordable four-wheeler in India.

The video was shot and shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, in which Ratan Tata can be seen stepping out from a white Nano and has no bodyguards around him. Later, the businessman was escorted inside by the hotel staff. What really impressed people was Ratan Tata's simplicity as there were no fancy cars, no retinue of people- Tata’s humble appearance has touched the hearts of netizens.

Sharing the video, Viral wrote, “The legend himself was snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of the Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no bodyguards, just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano”

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went online, it created a storm on the internet and received over 119k likes and many reactions. While some users expressed their respect for the businessman, others mentioned how down to Earth he is. A user commented, "He is the best example who believes what he has built. Look at him travelling in Nano this is the most inspirational thing I have ever come across. Simplicity at its best" another wrote, 'Legend'.

Back in 2008, one of the most budget-friendly cars was introduced by Tata industries -- Nano. The car was a ground-breaking product. However, the makers had to discontinue it due to cease of production.

