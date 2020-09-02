It is reported that Yashraj is going to make his another video on popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

New Delhi|Jagran Trending Desk| Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight sensation after his rap featuring Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha dialogue, went viral on social media. The rapper is back with another wholesome content on Zakir Khan and we are loving it!

This time he made a video on Zakir Khan and his much famous dialogues from his stand-up gig. We all are pretty much aware of Hmmm.... Achaaa... Thiky... imagine having a music on it, this imagination is turned into reality by our new favourite Yashraj Mukhate.

Yashraj shared the video on his social media and captioned it as, "Zakurrrr • Thank you for making us laugh @zakirkhan_208, hope you like this • Hmm. Achha. Theeke."

Here watch the video:

It is reported that Yashraj is going to make his another video on popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Yes, you read that right!

“I am going to do something on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now, all the characters have a certain way of speaking which is very rhythmic in its own way,” Yashraj told Pinkvilla.

Yashraj recollected about how he creates his rap video to which he said that,"I just keep saving interesting videos and then make a beat according to the dialogue or the sound and decide the pitch and the tempo of the video. I try to make it into a song where there is a intro, chorus and everything which makes people hear it on a loop."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma