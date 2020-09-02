The dialogue "rasode me kaun tha?" or "who was in the kitchen" from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has become a huge meme material.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The viral ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ from the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has now caught the attention of Assam Police who used it to send a message on its anti-drugs operations in the state in a witty manner.

"Rasode me kaun tha? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya," the Nagaon Police tweeted.

The tweet comes with two photos that show several cartons containing bottles of common medicines. However, according to the police, the bottles contain drugs as the accused replaced the liquid in them.

The dialogue "rasode me kaun tha?" or "who was in the kitchen" is from a scene of the TV show where Kokilaben is seen scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi for putting a "khaali" or empty cooker on the gas.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate recently took the scene and added a musical spin to it, converting Kokilaben's dialogues into a catchy rap song.

Earlier, another snippet from the daily soap, showing Gopi Bahu washing a laptop had become a huge meme on social media.

For a while, the Assam Police has been sending out important messages with a humorous touch to make sure that they are widely circulated. In June last year, the Assam Police tweeted - with a smiley icon - that they were looking for the owner of a huge "consignment" and asked the unknown owner to "please get in touch". "Anyone lost a huge (590 kg) amount of cannabis/ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri," Assam Police had tweeted.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta