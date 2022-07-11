Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: It's A Meme Fest On Internet As Ranveer Singh's Special Premiers

'Ranveer Vs Wild' is currently streaming on Netflix. Ranveer Singh goes on an adventure with Brar Grylls in a Serbian forest to find a flower.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 02:59 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh/Twitter

Ranveer Singh made his OTT debut with the adventurous and interactive special 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'. Moreover, it is also Netflix India's first interactive special. In this special, Ranveer goes on an adventure with Bear Grylls in a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower. To promote the show, Ranveer asked his fans to make memes from the show and netizens have created some hilarious and wild memes out of it.

First, Ranveer shared a snippet from the special in which he says, "Meri kaagi fatt rahi hai lekin jai mata di". Sharing this image, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, "Tell me about the time where you went………."

Netizens have shared some relatable and hilarious memes from it. One person tweeted, "When your maths teacher asks you to solve the question on board". Another person tweeted, "12 y/o me going to tell mom that I want chart paper for the project tomorrow at late night". Take a look at some of the funny memes from Ranveer Vs Wild Show.

Ranveer Vs Wild is currently streaming on Netflix and it was 1 hour and 10 mins long episode. The synopsis of the interactive special reads, "Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower".

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th." (Ranveer Singh's life is in your hand, press the button and save him).

 
 
 
On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, along with Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. He will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt. He will star in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, in which he will play the double role for the first time.

