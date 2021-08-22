Raksha Bandhan 2021: Twitter turns into hilarious meme field on the festival of rakhi
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pillow fights, to brawls for TV remotes, the bond between a brother and a sister is the craziest of all. It is difficult to explain how someone could love someone to death while also wanting to kill them. With all the emotions packed into one, it is an endearing relationship that one is fortunate enough to have. And to celebrate the bond the Raksha Bandhan is celebrated.
It is the festival of brother-sister love and with the arrival of the special day, it's not just the sisters who rush to get the finest Rakhi gifts for their brothers, it's also the brothers who go crazy seeking the perfect gifts for their sisters. Amidst the rituals of exchanging gifts and tying rakhis, a lot of laughter and bonding is a must. Therefore, here we are with a plethora of memes and reactions on Twitter which have been posted by a number of users on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which you will totally relate to.
Right from movie scenes to dialogues, here are some of the funniest memes. Take a look
When You Don't Give Any Gift to Your Sister on Rakhi-#brothersisterlove pic.twitter.com/J2FsNbPPjK— India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 22, 2021
#HappyRakshaBandhan #brothersisterlove— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 22, 2021
After tying Rs.50 rakhi n taking Rs.5000 from brother
Sister: pic.twitter.com/y1BDtBgXXd
Nobody— Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) August 22, 2021
*Le my sister after tying a rakhi #Rakshabandhan #रक्षाबंधन pic.twitter.com/VpRqhSBpIm
#brothersisterlove#HappyRakshaBandhan2021— Mr. आदित्य from बिहार (@_Aditya_says_) August 22, 2021
When it comes to giving 100 rupees to sisters on Raksha Bandhan.
Me :- pic.twitter.com/Pn9TJB9NXw
#Rakshabandhan— Sachin🇮🇳 (@Humorousbeeing) August 22, 2021
Me walking away through my colony to avoid interaction with girls. pic.twitter.com/MYO6sAGzit
Girls after tying Rs 10 Rakhi on #Rakshabandhan . pic.twitter.com/UH80wRpMH1— Sweta Singh▪️Parody ⚽ (@sweta_dalal) August 22, 2021
So guys what are your thoughts on the Twitter reactions and memes on Raksha Bandhan 2021? Do let us know
With inputs from IANS.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal