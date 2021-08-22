Raksha Bandhan 2021: Tweeple churn out funny reactions and memes on the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2021. Third one will crack you up and how. Scroll down to take a look at the hilarious tweets from netizens.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pillow fights, to brawls for TV remotes, the bond between a brother and a sister is the craziest of all. It is difficult to explain how someone could love someone to death while also wanting to kill them. With all the emotions packed into one, it is an endearing relationship that one is fortunate enough to have. And to celebrate the bond the Raksha Bandhan is celebrated.

It is the festival of brother-sister love and with the arrival of the special day, it's not just the sisters who rush to get the finest Rakhi gifts for their brothers, it's also the brothers who go crazy seeking the perfect gifts for their sisters. Amidst the rituals of exchanging gifts and tying rakhis, a lot of laughter and bonding is a must. Therefore, here we are with a plethora of memes and reactions on Twitter which have been posted by a number of users on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which you will totally relate to.

Right from movie scenes to dialogues, here are some of the funniest memes. Take a look

When You Don't Give Any Gift to Your Sister on Rakhi-#brothersisterlove pic.twitter.com/J2FsNbPPjK — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 22, 2021

#brothersisterlove#HappyRakshaBandhan2021

When it comes to giving 100 rupees to sisters on Raksha Bandhan.



Me :- pic.twitter.com/Pn9TJB9NXw — Mr. आदित्य from बिहार (@_Aditya_says_) August 22, 2021

#Rakshabandhan

Me walking away through my colony to avoid interaction with girls. pic.twitter.com/MYO6sAGzit — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Humorousbeeing) August 22, 2021

Girls after tying Rs 10 Rakhi on #Rakshabandhan . pic.twitter.com/UH80wRpMH1 — Sweta Singh▪️Parody ⚽ (@sweta_dalal) August 22, 2021

So guys what are your thoughts on the Twitter reactions and memes on Raksha Bandhan 2021? Do let us know

