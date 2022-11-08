Rajasthan Teacher Undergoes Gender Change Surgery To Marry Student

A RAJASTHAN school teacher underwent a gender-affirming surgery to get married to one of her students on Sunday. Aarav Kuntal, who went by Meera is a physical education teacher at Bharatpur, she fell in love with Kalpana Fouzdar and went through a s*x change operation to marry her.

"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," Meera, who is now Aarav Kuntal said, reported news agency ANI.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to become a male & marry a student



"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender pic.twitter.com/S70JGrprwr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022

Aarav had his first surgery to this end in December 2019. Meera met Kalpana during physical education classes at the school. Kalpana played kabaddi at the state level and is reportedly set to travel to Dubai for an international kabaddi tournament in January.

Aarav said he fell in love with Kalpana during their interactions on the school playground but that he had always wanted to be a boy. "I was born a girl but I always thought I was a boy. I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," he said.

Kalpana, the bride, said she had been in love with Aarav for a long ago and expressed her full support for him undergoing the surgery.

Kalpana said that she would have married Aarav even if he would not go ahead with the gender-affirming surgery. “I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, this unusual marriage is still rare in India and has been accepted by the parents of both Kalpana and Aarav.

Let us tell you that in a similar situation, a woman got her husband married to a trans woman in a traditional ceremony in Odisha’s Kalahandi district in September. In an unconventional arrangement Sangeeta, a trans woman from the small village of Depur under Narla police limits, Kalahandi, got married to Fakir Nial from the nearby village of Dhurkuti.