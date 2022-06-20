Jaipur | Jagran Trending Desk: With people trying to take a break from their hustle life of cities and spend time in the lap of nature to appreciate its beauty, Astro tourism is getting popularity these days. Astro tourism involves night sky watching or visiting facilities related to astronomy like observatories. It also combines ecotourism, where the visitors' experience is all about interacting with nature. Now, India has got its first-night sky Astro tourism in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has become the first state to launch the night sky Astro tourism, which will be organised in all its 33 districts. Rajasthan's capital Jaipur has four venues for stargazing, which are Jantar Mantar, Amber Fort, University of Maharaja and Jawahar Kala Kendra. ‘Night Sky Tourism Project’ was introduced by Rajasthan's Department of Art and Culture.

In 2021, a ‘star gazing’ session was organised by the Rajasthan government to help people who wished to be outdoors after a long hiatus forced by the COVID-19 lockdown. The star gazing session made people excited and then, it was recommended to adopt the Astro tourism in Rajasthan. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot announced Night Sky Astro Tourism in all 33 districts of the state on March 3, 2022. It will be managed by calendars of the sky and the dates will be decided according to that as well. Rajasthan Government also plans to introduce astrophotography workshops in the future.

Mugdha Sinha, Rajasthan's Department of Science and Technology Secretary said “there was a strict lockdown, people were locked inside their houses and a number of interesting astronomical events were taking place in the sky.” She added, "Now, we shall get telescopes for all districts and for Delhi's Bikaner House too.”

Recently, to form India’s first-ever Dark Sky Reserve, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the Ladakh administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

Dark Sky Reserve will be formed at Hanle in Ladakh. Dark sky reserves are specially reserved and maintained for their astronomical value.

