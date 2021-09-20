Arshad Warsi's drastic change has grabbed a lot of attention. Warsi's transformation pic has gone viral on social media, as WWE wrestler himself can't resist complimenting the actor. Scroll to know what happens next

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Arshad Warsi recently took to his social media and shared his bulked-up physique. The actor gained a lot of eyes for his dramatic transformation. The transformation image of Arshad has gone viral on social media.

Arshad shared a collage of two photos of his ripped body where he is seen flexing his muscles.“Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project,” Arshad captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Ever since Arshad posted those pictures, his fans and internet users cannot themselves from talking about the drastic change in his body. Many netizens then, compared Arshad's physique with WWE's wrestler John Cena. And, now the wrestler has prompted more sensation amongst the netizens after posting Warsi's transformation picture.

The Munna Bhai actor with his post has garnered over 1.6 lakh likes and several comments and his post has been flooded with compliments.

Interestingly the American wrestler on Sunday shared the viral pic of Arshad Warsi's transformation on his Instagram. As the wrestler re-posted Arshad's pic he didn't mention any caption or reason for him to share the pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

While many wondered why John Cena reposted the photo, some fans rejoiced, including the actor himself. Arshad when found out about the post quickly shared his excitement among the fans.

“John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page…I am quite kicked about it,” tweeted Warsi while sharing a screenshot of Cena’s post on his Twitter handle. Take a look here:

John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it 😁 pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

Many Tweeples and other netizens also seemed excited as some of them felt proud on the Munna Bhai actor while some even made fun of the fact that John Cena reposted Warsi's pic to challenge him for a match.

On Twitter user wrote, " He is indirectly challenging you for a fight," while others took a jibe at Cena for not writing any caption his post.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "wahh re circuit, ek jadu ki jhappi to banta hai is baat pe," as he expressed his happiness on the event.

What are your thoughts on this social media shenanigan? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh