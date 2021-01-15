One tweet from a user read, 'put vaccines in hookah flavor and the whole West Delhi would get vaccinated," and we are wheezing, check out these memes.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: India is all set to launch its vaccination drive on January 16, which is dubbed as the world's largest inoculation drive. Both the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have reached the corners of the country and preparations to start the vaccination at different vaccine centres have also been completed.

Now, a day ahead of the vaccination drive, netizens have come up with something hilarious that has certainly left us in splits and we assure you that it is going to leave you in stitches too. We all had enough of coronavirus and everyone is desperately looking forward to get vaccinated but if someone vaccinates you by adding it to your favourite type of food, that is one kind of pleasure, right? However, it is not possible but there are memes that can give you pleasure.

If you think of Delhi, the first food that comes to the mind is momos, and when we think of Mumbai, how can we not think of Vada Pav. Now the memers, have come with a new trend in which they are suggesting popular dishes in which the vaccine can be added and the whole city or particular area could get vaccinated. The name of this new trend is 'put the vaccines in..'

One tweet from a user read, 'put vaccines in hookah flavor and the whole West Delhi would get vaccinated."

Another tweet read, "Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated", yet another wrote, "Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week".

Put the vaccine in nihari and all the north Indian Muslims will be vaccinated by the time of maghrib. — Zeyad Masroor Khan (@zeyadkhan) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in halwa puri and the entire country will be vaccinated on Sunday — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Momos and whole Delhi will be vaccinated by evening ??#copied #insta — Mahima Gulati (@MahimaGulati3) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan ?? — Khushi ?? (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in makke di roti & saag and whole punjab will be vaccinated. — Dimpyyy (@idkdimpy) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in dahi bara and whole Odisha will be covid free. ?? — Roshan (@damnrosh) January 14, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (?????? ????) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......



?? — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in Chai and whole Nation will be vaccinated by evening ?? https://t.co/z5NBsL7NwV — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in tarri poha and whole nagpur will be vaccinated by evening ?? — sachinmishra_02 (@masumbachha_) January 14, 2021

Put the Vaccine in Coffee, Tea and maggi, the entire medical students will get vaccinated before dawn. — Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) January 12, 2021

Put the vaccine in between Masala Dosai and the whole of South India will be vaccinated before sunset — absolute madlad (@jokemedaddy) January 13, 2021

A Twitter user wrote, "Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight". Another social media user wrote, "If they put the Vaccine in Pan Masala, the whole of Kanpur will be vaccinated & the roads will get disinfected too".

According to the government officials, 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines - 1.1 crore of Covishield and 55 lakh of Covaxin have been procured by the Centre and have been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database for the largest vaccine inoculation drive.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma