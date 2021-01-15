New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: India is all set to launch its vaccination drive on January 16, which is dubbed as the world's largest inoculation drive. Both the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have reached the corners of the country and preparations to start the vaccination at different vaccine centres have also been completed.

Now, a day ahead of the vaccination drive, netizens have come up with something hilarious that has certainly left us in splits and we assure you that it is going to leave you in stitches too. We all had enough of coronavirus and everyone is desperately looking forward to get vaccinated but if someone vaccinates you by adding it to your favourite type of food, that is one kind of pleasure, right? However, it is not possible but there are memes that can give you pleasure.

If you think of Delhi, the first food that comes to the mind is momos, and when we think of Mumbai, how can we not think of Vada Pav. Now the memers, have come with a new trend in which they are suggesting popular dishes in which the vaccine can be added and the whole city or particular area could get vaccinated. The name of this new trend is 'put the vaccines in..'

One tweet from a user read, 'put vaccines in hookah flavor and the whole West Delhi would get vaccinated."

Another tweet read, "Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated", yet another wrote, "Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week".

A Twitter user wrote, "Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight". Another social media user wrote, "If they put the Vaccine in Pan Masala, the whole of Kanpur will be vaccinated & the roads will get disinfected too".

According to the government officials, 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines - 1.1 crore of Covishield and 55 lakh of Covaxin have been procured by the Centre and have been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database for the largest vaccine inoculation drive.

