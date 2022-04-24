New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Sure, many have heard of getting catfished. But, have you ever heard of getting catfished by a horse? Recently, a man in Punjab was cheated for Rs 22.65 lakh by horse traders who sold him a 'rare black horse' of the high breed. However, the black horse turned out to be brown after its dye washed off. Let us tell you the tale here!

Ramesh Kumar from Sunam city in the Sangrur district of Punjab was shocked to the core after he found out that his so costly black horse is not black at all. After, Ramesh purchases the horse and washed its paint got washed away and revealed the horse's true colour which was brown. It made Ramesh realise that he had been sold a desi stallion instead of the black Marwari horse he was promised.

He reported that he was ripped off by a group of horse traders. Jatinder Pal Singh Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh of Sunam city, together with Lachra Khan alias Goga Khan tricked Ramesh into believing the deal was for a black horse.

As per Times Now, this Punjab man had paid the swindlers Rs. 7.6 lakh in cash and gave two cheques for the remaining amount, taking the total to about Rs. 23 lakh.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have registered a case of fraud against the three accused. After the report was filed in the police station, another case of cheating involving horses emerged from Sangrur district by those 3 accused.

As per News 18, those 3 accused used the same modus operandi to dupe others as well. According to Ramesh, the thugs firstly engaged him in a conversation and managed to convince him to buy the horse.

Posted By: Ashita Singh