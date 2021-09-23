New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ever since Charanjit Singh Channi has been named the new CM of Punjab, the leader has grabbed many eyes. The leader has been in the headlines for one or another thing in the past few days. At the latest, Charanjit Sing Channi had arrived in Kapurthala to attend an event. Punjab CM had arrived in a college for an inauguration where bhangra was presented. During the performance, CM Channi couldn't get a hold of him as he jumped on the stage to dance with the bhangra performers.

In a video shared by ANI, CM Charanjit Singh Channi can be seen dancing on th stage with bhangra performers. He is dancing in a drunken style and he went on until the music stopped. After the dance was over, CM Charanjit hugged all the performers and got off the stage.

Sharing the video, ANI wrote, "#WATCH | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into Bhangra at an event in Kapurthala."

(Source: Information Public Relations Punjab) pic.twitter.com/4xg7iDKorW — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

The video of Punjab CM doing the Bhangra has gone viral and netizens are amazed. Charanjit's amazing dancing skills have left several internet users impressed while others went on to troll the CM for his 'Nach Balliye' on the stage.

Seems to be a vibrant and enthusiastic character. Lets hope for the best. — Abhishek Sharma (@Abhi05_5) September 23, 2021

"Seems to be a vibrant and enthusiastic character. Let us hope for the best," commented one user while the other said, "When you become CM of Punjab All of a sudden."

Internet users can never stop but grind people for their actions, the same happened with CM Charanjit Singh as his dance triggered a meme fest on the internet.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

Bs yhi chahiye, CM toh bna diya, ab nacch balliye chlega! — Prashant (@prshntsharma_) September 23, 2021

Finally one good competitor from congress for Dance India Dance competition. Thank you Rahul ji 👍 — Rajeev Singh Rathore (@TheHinduYoddha) September 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Kygz9fjKsY — ꪜ༏ꪜ 🇮🇳🚩 (@RSSViv) September 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/dLWnJbBQKk — HathiRam (@BharatVasi007) September 23, 2021 😆 pic.twitter.com/VhbHPJC3Wj — 𝙑𝙞𝙠𝙖𝙨𝙝🇮🇳 (@5TSuspend) September 23, 2021 After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, senior Dalit leader Channi was elected as the new leader of the party's legislature party on Sunday and was sworn in as the CM of the state on Monday. What are your thoughts on Punjab CM's dancing skills? Do share with us

