New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Government of India's crackdown on 118 China-linked applications including Pub G, brought a huge shocker to the E-sports fans. Amidst the heightened tension between India and China after the Glwan valley clash, centre has banned several china-linked apps citing "sovereignty and security” issues

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in the statement.

However, a meme fest has erupted on social media after the famous Battle Royale game got banned.

Three days back PM talked about desi toys and games.



Social media users have created their own theories over the sudden ban on PubG, one of the users on Twitter wrote, "Three days back PM talked about desi toys and games."

Some of the users said that this is a treat for all the parents and wrote, "Indian Parents after hearing about the #PUBG ban..."

Govt bans 118 more mobile apps, including #PUBG

People have also connected memes with the TikTokers, they wrote, "Tiktokers Seeing #PUBG Getting Banned !!"

Govt. banned 118 apps including #PUBG



People who might be frustrated by their friend's gamming habit shared this hilarious meme. "Govt bans 118 more mobile apps, including #PUBG..Me to Pubg player"

#PUBG got banned by Government



Pubg players Situation rn :

One of the users shared an interesting meme, he wrote, "Govt to everyone who is asking why #PUBG banned in India"

