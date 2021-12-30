New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It's freaking Nuts! A vigilante squirrel in the UK went psycho as the creature injured around 18 people in a carnage. The squirrel around the Christmas holidays in the country went wild and in just 2 days injured many before he was put down by a vet.

The animal earned itself the nickname Stripe after the vicious character in the film Gremlins.

The grey squirrel started attacking people in Buckley, Flintshire, last week over a two-day period, the BBC reported.

As per the reports, the squirrel was a friendly visitor to many, and people in the neighbourhood fed him nuts. This was much to the distress of Corinne Reynolds, who had fed it since March and said it was a "frequent and friendly visitor" to her garden.

Stripe initially came to steal bird food and Reynolds said: "All those months he's been fine, he would even come and take a nut out of my hand."

But she said he bit her last week as she fed him in her garden, and then she saw reports of other bites and attacks on the town Facebook page.

“Warning, vicious squirrel that attacks,” wrote Nicola Crowther in the Buckley Residents Facebook Group on December 26 along with a grainy photo of the furry culprit on a fencepost.

“Has bitten me, attacked my friend … and multiple other people.”

“It's also attacked my two Bengals, who fear nothing, and my neighbours' Bengal cats,” she added. “Dare not go out of my house, as it's lurking.

The nutty critter reportedly didn't discriminate in its attacks, lashing out at the elderly, children and pets alike, and biting them everywhere from heads to legs, SWNS reported.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Stripe in following his capture by Reynolds and, after examination, he was euthanized by a vet, BBC reported.

A spokesman from the society said, " we were incredibly sad to have to put this squirrel to sleep but were left with no choice due to changes in legislation in 2019 making it illegal to release grey squirrels back into the wild.

"We do not agree with this law and oppose it, but legally we have to comply. There are numerous ways to humanely deter grey squirrels and we would urge people not to trap them as it is now illegal to release them into the wild and the only option is to put them to sleep."

Posted By: Ashita Singh