Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has been declared the sexiest bald man over Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, Pitbull and Jason Statham. Read on to know how internet reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is hitting the headlines for being the sexiest bald man in the world. Yes, you read that right, the 38-year-old Duke has been declared the sexiest bald man over Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, Pitbull and Jason Statham. According to the report in The Sun, a study was conducted by cosmetic surgery firm Longevita explaining why he is the sexiest. During their research, the firm found Prince William was labelled, as 'sexy', 'hot' and 'attractive' 17.6 million times in reports, blogs, pages associated with Google.

In the list, Mike Tyson secured the second position with 8.8 million results, followed by Jason Statham with 7.4 million remarks. The list also included the name of some very famous personalities such as Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Floyd Mayweather, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis and John Travolta.

However, this list didn't go down well with the fans of Stanley Tucci, a well-known American actor. As soon as the list was released, his fans bombarded Twitter in the wake to express their displeasure. One of the users wrote, "Someone explains to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist?" Whereas another wrote, "How when Dwayne Johnson exists?"

Here have a look at the reactions:

In a world with Christopher Meloni, Common, Stanley Tucci, Jason Statham, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Patrick Stewart, Corey Stoll, JK Simmons, Mike Colter, Evan Handler, and my delightful husband, they really chose Prince William as sexiest bald man. That is a thing that occurred. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) March 27, 2021

How dare we all watch Stanley Tucci make cocktails for the last year and not name him sexiest bald man pic.twitter.com/IPDZJI48V4 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) March 27, 2021

I love that Stanley Tucci is trending because someone claimed Prince William was the sexiest bald man. pic.twitter.com/xImcjmnar9 — Toffee (@T_MECE) March 27, 2021

Not while Daddy Stanley still lives and breathes, absolutely not https://t.co/piAcSgvJh0 pic.twitter.com/bWJpKWUUTg — Zach (@Zach__Frank) March 27, 2021

Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist? pic.twitter.com/hdWHHe5EYb — Aly 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@AlyGetReal) March 27, 2021

....this PR campaign post the Meg & Harry interview has gone too far now 😶🥲 — Denai Moore (@DenaiMoore) March 27, 2021

Have you seen Sir Patrick Stewart? pic.twitter.com/nZlnP1L2Xf — ᴊᴇʟᴀ➴ (@jelevision) March 27, 2021

I’m here for this. Stanley is

1000 times sexier than William. Stanley can mix a mean cocktail, cook an amazing meal and act any character to perfection. And he can dress. pic.twitter.com/nHGdoVCkUj — ArcticMother (@arcticmother) March 27, 2021

For unversed, Stanley Tucci is a well-known actor in Hollywood and is known for his films, such as The Hunger Games, The Devil Wears Prada and Supernova.

Talking about Prince William, earlier he was in the news for his comment on Meghan Markle's racist remark on the Royal family. "We're very much not a racist family," William was quoted saying during a visit to a multi-racial school in a deprived area of east London. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the relationship between the brothers has strained.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv