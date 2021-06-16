Green Fungus: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore reported the first case of Green Fungus infection this week. A 34-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 was consequently shifted to a hospital in Mumbai following the diagnosis.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Along with the second wave of COVID-19, came a number of fungal infections associated with it. With Black fungus (mucormycosis) declared an epidemic in many states across India, the country in the previous few weeks reported cases of White Fungus as well as Yellow Fungus from many parts of the country. The list of fungal infections is ongoing. Madhya Pradesh’s Indore reported the first case of Green Fungus infection this week. A 34-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 was consequently shifted to a hospital in Mumbai following the diagnosis.

However, as the Tweeples came to know about the first Green Fungus case in the country, they couldn’t stop but wonder: ‘what more the pandemic is going to make us watch?’

How COVID-19 and fungal infections are linked?

According to Doctors and Medical experts, any patient after recovering from a severe COVID-19 infection is prone to suffer from invasive fungal infection. People whose immunity remains compromised are more at risk of contracting such infections. At the same time, cleanliness and hygiene methods in place prevent the spread of such fungal infections.

