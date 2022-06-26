Price Of World's Most Expensive Pillow, Stuffed With 24-Carat Gold, Will Blow Your Mind | See Here

Cervical specialists-turned-designer Thijs van der Hilst has founded and designed the world's most costliest pillow. The official website Tailormade Pillow claims that it is the most exclusive and advanced pillow in the world. Moreover, the pillow has a whopping price of $56,995 (nearly Rs 45 lakh).The pillow has a 24 karat real Gold cover and the company claims that it is the world's first truly gold fabric.

The zipper of the pillow has a 22.5-carat sapphire and four diamonds. The core is made up of 'premium Dutch memory foam' and 3-D manufacturing technology is used to make these pillows. The company also claims that it is the world’s first 3-D scanned and 3-D printed pillow. The customers can choose the fabrics including Dutch memory foam, Egyptian cotton, Mulberry silk, and cooling Tencel.

"Combining high-tech solutions and old-fashioned craftsmanship, Tailormade Pillow is the most innovative and above all personalized pillow ever made,” read the website. Speaking to the website Architectural Digest, designer Thijs van der Hilst said that over 150,000 custom-made pillows are already sold. He said, "I am a physical therapist and developed a custom-made pillow 15 years ago. As a cervical specialist, I used to send my patients to a bed store to buy a good pillow. But what is the right pillow for which patient? I developed an algorithm 15 years ago to calculate the exact right size and shape of a pillow for every person. Since then we have sold more than 150,000 custom-made pillows in more than 35 countries worldwide."

The company stated, “It doesn't matter you are petit or large, man or woman, side or back sleeper. Your Tailormade pillow supports you in the best possible way”. The pillow will be custom-made for each customer. A 3D scanner will measure the exact dimensions of the person's shoulders, head and neck. Before making the pillow, the person's upper body measurement and sleeping posture are also noted.