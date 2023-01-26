'Pretty Thoughtful': Woman Orders Sanitary Pads From Swiggy Instamart, Receives Cookies With It

Swiggy Instamart sends cookies to a woman along with her order of ordered sanitary pads.

SWIGGY'S Instamart has become quite popular in the country as it has made our life easy with its fast services. With Instamart, we don't need to take out time from our busy schedules to buy groceries, but can get it delivered to our homes with just a few clicks.

Although, it's always nice to get discounts, or coupons, while ordering things online, a woman who ordered a sanitary pad from the instant delivery app, was left astound with the surprise she received. You heard it right. The food delivery app sent a few chocolate cookies along with her order.

Sameera, the woman who placed the order, took to Twitter and mentioned the incident, calling it a 'thoughtful' gesture. In her tweet, Sameera wrote,"I ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?"

Meanwhile, Swiggy Cares also responded to her Twitter post and wrote, "We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :) ^Ashwin."

The social media users also seemed impressed with the move and appreciated the online platform.

"They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders," wrote a user.

"Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it's part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a second user.

'' No matter who ,that's a Nice gesture,'' said another user.