As per the ongoing second wave of the deadly virus, the officer took a break from her duties as an anti-naxal force offer and was seen asking everyone to maintain the guidelines of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Even the hot sun and a pregnant belly couldn't stop DSP Shilpa Sahu to keep a check on the law and order situation. Yes, this is about a police woman who is expecting a baby in 5 months and still standing in scorching heat with a lathi in her hands, urging people to follow the COVID-19 norms in Chhattisgarh.

With a mask and a team of cops, this woman was spotted telling some motorcyclists to go back and stay at home during the outbreak of coronavirus. The images of the ferocious cop have gone viral and are winning hearts. She is actually the DSP of Dantewada which means a leader of the special force for naxalites called, 'Danteshwari Fighters'. As per the ongoing second wave of the deadly virus, the officer took a break from her duties as an anti-naxal force offer and was seen asking everyone to maintain the guidelines of COVID-19.

While talking to News 18, Sahu told, "I have been taking rounds ever since lockdown was imposed in Dantewada this week. It is only in the initial days that you need to go out and check if people are stepping out…that too at a particular time of the day….when you explain once or twice people also realise and enforcement happens."

When further asked that whether she finds fighting against the naxals challenging or the virus, she said, "Both have its own challenges. Main to department mein hun per bachcha to department mein nahi hai (laughs) ..usko dhyan mein rakhte hue mask waigarah lagakar hum door se samjhate hain logon ko (I am in the department but my baby is not, therefore, keeping that in mind I wear a mask and ask people to follow the norms from a distance). That is why I keep a lathi also, to use it to keep people at a distance."

Her photos came to everyone's notice when Addl Transport commissioner Dipanshu Kabra shared them on his official Twitter account.

As soon as the post went viral, people started commenting saying, "such things shouldn't be done, as it will hamper the health of the mother as well as of the baby."

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal