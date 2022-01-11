New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Scientists have discovered that an asteroid as big as a skyscraper will shoot past Earth at a 3,480,000-mile distance today on January 11. Named by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Asteroid 2013 YD48 is a giant and one which humankind has not witnessed before.

The Space Agency has categorised the asteroid as a “potentially hazardous object” due to its size and relative proximity to the Earth while shooting past.

According to the space agency, the asteroid is 104 meters wide, larger than the Big Ben situated in London. NASA said it would pass by our planet at a 3,480,000-mile distance on 11 January.

Should Earth residents be worried?

Despite the size of the Asteroid being humongous, Earth people should not worry as the rock will miss Earth by a long distance. According to reports, anything passing within 120 million miles or anything closer than 1.3au astronomical units, little over the distance between the Earth and the Sun. of Earth is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO) by NASA.

NASA and Asteroid destruction:

NASA, the space agency had launched a mission earlier to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid as a test run to stop a giant space rock from wiping out life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) blasted off at 10:21pm Pacific Time on November 24, 2021, aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Eight years ago, an asteroid, called the Chelyabinsk meteor — about the size of a six-story building — broke up over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, on 15 February 2013. According to Space.com, the blast was stronger than a nuclear explosion, triggering detections from monitoring stations as far away as Antarctica. The shock wave generated shattered glass and injured about 1,200 people.

More Asteroids in our way:

Apart from this Asteroid 2013 YD48, there are many such rocks in the solar system, which can zoom past our planet. Earlier, A 7-meter-wide asteroid, which was named 2014 YE15, passed by on 6 January. It was 4.6 million miles from Earth.

Also, earlier this week, as per the space agency, an asteroid nearly three times the size of 2013 YD48 came within 1.9 million miles of Earth at 47,000 miles per hour.

