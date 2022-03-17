New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The crown for the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant was claimed by Poland's Karolina Bielawska, while Indian-American Shree Saini became the first runner-up of the beauty pageant. The Miss World pageant was held in Puerto Rico. Karolina Bielawska had beat USA, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, and Cote d’Ivoire to claim the crown. Karolina Bielawska was crowned by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.

The second runner-up of the competition was Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire. Meanwhile, Manasa Varanasi, from India reached the Top 13 contestants. However, she was not selected in the Top 6 winners list.

Talking about the winner, as per the information shared by the Miss World Organisation Karolina is currently enrolled in a Master’s Degree in Management. She also wishes to pursue her Ph.D. Karolina currently works as a model and holds a dream of becoming a motivational speaker. The website mentions that Karolina is “very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved with.”

Karolina is involved in her Beauty with a Purpose project, called Zupa Na Pietrynie. The main aim of the project is help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem. The project also emphasises on fighting against social exclusion.

Every Sunday, the model prepares tries to help people in need by preparing hot meals, sandwiches, food packages, hot drinks, and medical support.

"Many of these people did not have access to register for a Covid-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz," the Miss World page wrote.

The Miss World Pageant was conducted in two parts — one in December 2021 and again in March 2022 — owing to the rising Covid cases.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen