New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, urged the people to practice social distancing and restrain as the festival season is kicking in. He in his 13-minute long speech appealed to the citizens to wear masks as coronavirus still lingers, even though the lockdown might have ended. However, netizens took the social media to frenzy and said that they are out of content now as the PM Modi's address to the nation was only 13 minutes.

In his 13-minute-long address to the nation, he said that the lockdown might have ended but the Covid19 still persists. Adding to this, he said that with the efforts of Indians, our country is in a stable condition and we must not let it deteriorate.

Reacting to his address, one of the users said, "no content for today, it was Halloween prank"

Another user said, "My ex lasted longer than his speech"

Yet another said, "PM was sad because CSK is out of the Play-Offs"

Check out these hilarious reactions:

PM was sad because CSK is out of the Play Offs. Just wanted to talk to someone. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2020

Amit Shah: What is the meaning of Netflix and Chill?



Modiji: pic.twitter.com/zcYfO4D8Mk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2020

12 year old me describing a romantic movie in dumb charades pic.twitter.com/avFlW3vE0J — Kashish (@hoekayyyyy) October 20, 2020

Kissi disco mein jaaye jaye

Kissi hotel mein khaye khaye

Koi dekh le na humein yahan

Kahin ghoom ke aye hum

Chalo ishq ladaye chalo ishq ladaye chalo ishq ladaye sanam pic.twitter.com/j25wQu0kPc — Sadhvi (@sadhvinarula) October 20, 2020

That was either Modi's shortest speech or longest greeting. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 20, 2020

Talking about coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi said "All countries are working on a war-footing for making Covid-19 vaccine. The government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available."

He also said that "Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was a sudden spike."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma