Fahim Nazir Shah has started an on-foot journey from Srinagar to Delhi to meet PM Modi as he calls himself a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah started his journey two days ago and reached Udhampur on Sunday after walking over 200 km.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'big fan' Fahim Nazir Shah is on an on-foot journey from Srinagar to Delhi to draw the attention of the PM and get an opportunity to meet him. The 28-year-old, who works as a part-time electrician in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is travelling 815-km to meet the PM as he calls himself " a very big fan of Prime Minister Modi."

"I am on my way to Delhi by foot to meet him (Modi) and I hope to attract the attention of the prime minister. To meet the prime minister is my cherished dream," Shah said, adding that his previous attempts to meet the PM did not fructify.

Shah started his journey two days ago and reached Udhampur on Sunday after walking over 200 km to meet PM Modi. He takes short breaks on his arduous journey with a belief that at the end of it his dream of meeting the prime minister will be fulfilled.

Shah has been following the Prime Minister on social media over the past four years, and his speech and actions have touched his heart. "At one time, when he was delivering an address at a rally, he stopped suddenly on hearing the ''azaan'' (Muslim call for prayer) leaving the public astonished...that gesture of our prime minister touched my heart and I became his ardent fan," he said.

Earlier also, Shah has made several attempts to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi. However, he couldn't meet him due to security reasons. "During the PM's last visit to Kashmir, security personnel did not allow me to meet him," Shah said. "This time I am sure I will get a chance to meet the prime minister," he added.



When asked about the changes in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 Shah said the valley is marching forward under PM Modi's guidance. "There is a change in the situation, the development activities are taking place at a good pace and the Union Territory is marching forward," he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha