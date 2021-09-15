In a strange event, a man in Bihar gets Rs 5.5 lakh credited to his bank account due to a bank error. Ranjit who received the money was arrested for not returning the money back.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Just imagine getting miraculously rich. In a strange event, a man residing in Bihar's Khagaria district received a huge amount of money due to a bank error. Ranjit Das from Bakhtiyarpur village had received the money- Rs 5.5 lakhs- due to an error by the Gramin Bank, as reported by IANS.

Ranjit after receiving the money refused to return the money to the bank and later was arrested for the act. Refusing to give the money back, Ranjit claimed that he had this notion as PM Modi had “promised everyone" that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in their bank accounts. And the money credited in his account is the first installment of the same.

Das here was referring to a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where he had claimed that he would retrieve “black money” stashed in foreign countries and deposit Rs 15-20 lakh in the accounts of the poor “for free”.

Ranjit also claimed that he could not return the money as he had already spent the amount that he received and had no money left in his bank account.

“I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised everyone of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first installment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account," said Ranjit as he was placed under arrest.

Ranjit was arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by the manager of the Gramin Bank. “We have arrested Ranjit Das on the complaint given by the manager of the bank. Further investigation is on, " said House officer Deepak Kumar of Mansi police station.

Posted By: Ashita Singh