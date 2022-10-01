PM Modi Refused To Address A Rally In Rajasthan; Here's Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address a rally in the Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi on Friday and apologised to the gathering without a mic for not being able to address and promised that he will come again in Sirohi. Now, on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his social handle and tweeted the video, which revealed why PM Modi refused to speak at the rally.

As per the video, now doing rounds on social media, PM Modi arrived late at the venue, so he refused to speak stating the fact that it is past 10 and that he has to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji showed that the law is the same for all by not using loudspeakers after 10 o'clock!" Piyush Goyal captioned the video.

"I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," PM Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker in the video.

"But, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me," he said and then chanted the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, which was repeated by people.

The video has now gone viral on social media as netizens are hailing this act of PM Modi. On the other hand, in another video, it was also pointed out that PM addressed the crowd without a mic however, a party member shouted 'Swagat hai' using a mic.

And soon after PM adressed the crowd without mic, There's someone using a Mic to say "Swagat hai bhai Swagat hai". But that doesn't violate any rule. 🙄😏 pic.twitter.com/KOCLypAsob — wild stone (@amanchivilkar) September 30, 2022

" And soon after PM addressed the crowd without a mic, There's someone using a Mic to say "Swagat hai bhai Swagat hai". But that doesn't violate any rule," an internet user tweeted a video and pointed out the same.

Earlier that day, PM Modi was welcomed by state BJP president Satish Poonia, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders of the state as he arrived in Rajasthan. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Abu road after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The rally in Sirohi was planned to give a message and boost the morale of party workers in southern Rajasthan, which shares a border with poll-bound Gujarat.