New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation Europe tour. He landed in Berlin on Monday to kickstart his first foreign visit after a gap of 2 years. Upon his arrival in Berlin, PM Modi received a thoughtful present from a little girl on May 2. On Monday, PM landed in Germany for bilateral talks with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After the meeting, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian Diaspora and among all, a little girl presented Narendra Modi with a sweet gift the video of the moment is currently going viral on the internet.

The little girl presented PM with a pencil-sketch portrait of PM Modi. After receiving the gift, the Indian PM was elated as he indulged in a conversation with the little girl. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his Twitter handle and posted the video of the same and captioned it, "Watch this heartwarming video of PM @NarendraModi ji signing an autograph for this young girl who considers him her icon and has made his pencil sketch."

Watch the heartwarming video here:

According to the news agency ANI, the little girl, identified as Manya, was delighted with the interaction. "It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me 'Shabash'," she told ANI. Later PM Modi also shared a few pictures from his interaction and wrote, "It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora."

It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Posted By: Ashita Singh