Pluto's Rainbow-Coloured Photo Shared By NASA Mesmerizes Netizens

NASA recently shared a picture of pluto, which can be seen in rainbow colours. The picture mesmerized the netizens and they were amazed by the beauty of Pluto. However, NASA revealed that pluto does not have these rainbow colours, but the scientists have created these rainbow colours to highlight the subtle colour differences between pluto’s distinct regions.

Sharing the picture, NASA wrote, "Where does the rainbow end?"

The post further reveals that this rainbow-coloured image was created by New Horizons scientists. "Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colours—this translated colour image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle colour differences between the planet’s distinct regions," NASA reveals.

According to NASA, Pluto has a complex and varied surface. It also has jumbled mountains, which is similar to Jupiter's moon Europa. Pluto also has networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes.

On January 19, 2006, NASA launched 'New Horizons', which conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in the summer of 2015. It continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt, which is a circumstellar disc in the outer Solar System.

Many people compared the rainbow-coloured pluto to the pride flag. One person commented, "congrats to pluto for coming out! proud of you, pal". Another wrote, "Pride month on Pluto?".

NASA described the regions of pluto. It revealed that the left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from a vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish-orange toward the bottom.

A few days ago, NASA released the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit. Five pictures were released by NASA, which include Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, Southern Ring Nebula, WASP-96 b and SMACS 0723, which gives a never seen view of the universe.