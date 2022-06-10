New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre picture, The Amarillo Zoo has captured and published images of a creature that has stunned people over the internet. The picture captured by the zoo's security camera shows an unidentified creature roaming through the zoo. Apart from that, the creature can also be seen standing on two feet, however, it does not look like a human. In the picture, the creature can be seen with pointy ears. It is seen outside the zoo's fence.

Taking to Facebook, the City of Amarillo, Texas wrote, “The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?”

Take a look here:

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the park's director, no animal or an individual has been harmed. Apart from that, there were also no signs of criminal activity or forced entry. As per the details shared by the security camera, the footage was taken on May 21 at 1:30 pm. The zoo has asked the local resident to email their theories of what they believe the creature is.

In another similar event, earlier this week, a video clip from Indonesia's Zoo was doing rounds on the internet where the man was seen approaching an orangutan enclosure. Further, the video can be seen showing the ape grabbing man's t-shirt as he was not happy with the presence of the man.

The ape refused to leave the man's shirt as another visitor approached to help the man stuck. Later, the video shows the ape grabbing the visitor's leg and refusing to let go.

It was said, that the man allegedly crossed the barrier. The barrier was made to keep visitors away from the enclosure from taking close-up pictures.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen