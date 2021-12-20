New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Giving birth is no less than a miracle and a woman in Philadelphia performed this miracle while riding on an autopilot Tesla in the month of September. The woman named Yiran Sherry, was with her husband Keating and son Rafa in a Tesla when her water broke and she gave birth to World's first 'Tesla Baby'.

While driving to the hospital they got stuck in traffic and realised the hospital wasn't an option at that time.“We assumed we were going to make it,” Yiran of Wayne, Pennsylvania, told a local daily of the country. But the baby had other plans and they had to put the car on Autopilot mode for delivering the baby.

“I remember telling Keating, ‘I think her head is coming out. I think her head is coming out.’ But I was so focused on the map, where we are on the screen,” the 33-year-old mother recalled.

My wife courageously delivered our baby girl, Maeve, in the front seat of our ⁦@Tesla⁩ model 3 en route to the hospital - here’s the story ⁦@PhillyInquirer⁩ ! ⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ ⁦@Tesla thx for the autopilot⁩ 🤝💯 #tesbaby https://t.co/JPMfh7AyhN — Keating Sherry (@KeatingSherry) December 16, 2021

"She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it. I was [saying] 'Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing.' That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping," Keating Sherry told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Should I push or should I hold? Should I push or should I hold? F*** it, let’s do this,” she recalled telling herself, according to People.

After Yiran delivered the baby named 'Maeve Lily Sherry', they took her to the hospital for detaching the umbilical cord from her mother.

After this breathtaking delivery stunt, Yiran said, "We were so thrilled. We were definitely ready to have another one,” reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We look forward to enjoying the holidays and spending quality time with the family,” Keating said. “We’re going for a drive to look at Christmas lights… hopefully without any emergencies!”

Posted By: Ashita Singh