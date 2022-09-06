Pet Dog Bites Child In Ghaziabad Society's Lift; FIR Filed Against Owner

A case was registered by the police after a dog bit a school boy inside a housing society elevator in Gaziabad.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the dog can be seen attacking the little boy. Soon after that, the boy starts limping on one foot.

The lady who is the owner of the dog, however, stands still and does nothing even after the dog bites the boy. She doesn't even make an effort to help the little boy and walks out of the lift as soon as the gate opens.

Viral video from Charms county society, Rajnagar, #Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a boy in lift but instead of caring to child's pain, owner walks away carelessly. FIR registered against woman on complaint of parents.#UttarPradesh #Rajnagar pic.twitter.com/6KVB9HMIJ2 — Kaffir is Back. (@Kaffiro1) September 6, 2022

As per the reports, the incident happened in Rajnagar Extension's Charms Castle and the boy's parents approached Nandigram Police Station where a complaint under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of IPC was registered.

"In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy's father and the investigation is still underway," said Alok Dubey, Circle Officer, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"दिनांक 05.09.22 को राजनगर एक्सटेंशन स्थित एक सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में एक कुत्ते द्वारा अपने मालिक की मौजूदगी में बच्चे को काट लेने के वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध में बच्चे के पिता की तहरीर पर थाना नंदग्राम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही हैं"



बाइट-सीओ सिटी-2 pic.twitter.com/dvLwBXyUaT — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 6, 2022

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator of the residential complex. The video shows the boy being attacked by the dog with its leash in the woman's hand. When she walked out of the lift, the dog again leaped upon the child but was pulled away by the woman.

The same video has now made its way on social media with netizens expressing displeasure at the way in which the dog-owner responded. At the same time, many users also pointed out that she should be held responsible for the incident. A user said, “The woman should be fined and a complaint should be filed against her.” "Beware of dogs and dog owners," a second user said.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported where a Zomato delivery boy got attacked by a pet German Shepherd. The dog snapped at the boy's crotch as soon as he stepped out of the lift. Reportedly, the incident took place on August 29 at Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel and the delivery guy was admitted to the hospital after that. The owner of the dog bore the responsibility for the medical bills.