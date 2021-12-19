New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Christmas is the festival of spreading joy and happiness and sometimes Santa doesn't need a sledge or reindeer for spreading that happiness all he needs is a fire truck and a good heart.

In Peru, a Santa hopped on a fire engine that lifted him up in the truck's cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolated with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village. The video of Santa distributing gifts to Covid patients is doing rounds on the internet.

"Since these are COVID areas you cannot go indirectly, but Santa and the fire brigade provided a solution," said Juan Oriundo, director of the Pan American Village in the Peruvian capital Lima.

Watch the video here:

A COVID named Amador Alfaro isolated said,"We used to spend Christmas with our family when it was five or six (people) but the family has been growing. It's the patients, the nurses, the doctors, the staff.”

"The solution involves using the cherry picker so they can get close to the windows and give the children a little present. That way they can feel the excitement of Christmas that they might not get at home on the 24th (of December)."

As Santa rode the cherry picker - the fire truck's hydraulic crane with a railed platform to carry people - accompanied by a firefighter, he delivered gift-wrapped presents to children leaning out the windows, as health workers on the ground outside danced and cheered.

"The most important thing is the love you get," said Santa Claus impersonator Paul Suarez.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh